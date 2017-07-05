Ilham Aliyev appealed to the world community in connection with death of Zahra

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev appealed to the world community in connection with the death of 2-year-old Guliyeva Zahra Elnur gizi after the shelling of Alkhanli village of Fizuli region by Armenian soldiers.

According to Oxu.Az, the corresponding appeal is posted on the official page of the Head of State in the social network Facebook.

"The world community should not turn a blind eye to the murder of innocent people," the appeal says.

The appeal was published in three languages ​​- Azerbaijani, Russian and English.

To recall that on July 4 at 20:40 the Armenian armed forces shelled the village of Alkhanly of the Fizuli region from 82 and 120 millimeter mortars and heavy grenade launchers. As a result of this provocation of the Armenian side, residents of Alkhanli village Guliyeva Sahiba Idris gizi (born in 1967) and Guliyeva Zahra Elnur gizi (born in 2015) were killed. Guliyeva Sarvinaz Iltifat gizi (born in 1965), who received shrapnel wounds, was taken to a military hospital and operated on.

