Ilham Aliyev congratulates President-elect of European Council Charles Michel

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Charles Michel, President-elect of the European Council.

“I extend my cordial congratulations to you on the occasion of your election as President of the European Council,” read the congratulatory letter. “I hope that we will make joint efforts for further expansion of Azerbaijan-European-Union relations, and comprehensive development and deepening of our cooperation.”

“I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your future responsible activities,” President Aliyev said.

News.Az

