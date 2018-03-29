Ilham Aliyev: Iran-Azerbaijan relations are of great importance for world

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The Iran-Azerbaijan ties of friendship and brotherhood are at the highest level today."

Today, the Iranian-Azerbaijani relations are of great importance not only for the two countries, but also for the region and the world, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said March 29 addressing the Azerbaijan-Iran business forum in Baku, held with participation of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.

“Dear President Hassan Rouhani, Dear guests, ladies and gentlemen, President Rouhani is finishing the official visit to Azerbaijan. We can say with full confidence that the visit was very successful and had excellent results."

"The Iran-Azerbaijan ties of friendship and brotherhood are at the highest level today. The talks, discussions held yesterday once again confirm this. We cooperate very actively in political, economic and all other spheres. We regularly hold meetings with President Rouhani. We held 11 meetings over the past four years. This figure itself shows how closely we cooperate and what kind of mutual trust exists between us,” the head of Azerbaijani state said.

News.Az

News.Az