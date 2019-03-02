Ilham Aliyev: Next year Azerbaijan to switch to system of compulsory medical insurance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serious reforms are underway in the field of public healthcare of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made such a statement at a meeting with a group of art and culture figures, which was also attended by First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

"The decision has already been made, and I hope that next year we will transfer to the system of compulsory health insurance. Pilot projects are being implemented in several cities. There are positive results. Citizens are satisfied, medical services are rendered at the high level, and full transparency of services is ensured," the president said, Fineko/abc.az reported.

He stressed that international financial institutions, primarily the World Bank, highly appreciated the pilot project.

"This is a very serious reform, some countries are going to this for many years and cannot implement such reforms, but we have developed all the necessary documents for the comparatively short time and created a serious turn in the field of insurance. Thus, over the past period, modern hospitals and diagnostic centers have been built in all cities and the relevant infrastructure has been created," the president said.

Regarding the reform of the education sector, the country’s leader underlined that the number of students choosing the profession of a teacher has increased much.

"The former respect for the profession of teacher returns to the society and it became possible as a result of reforms. Strengthening of the material and technical base and construction of more than 3,200 schools has led to serious changes," the head of state underlined.

News.Az

