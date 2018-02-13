Ilham Aliyev: Talks on new fields with world’s leading companies enter active phase

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s energy projects are not confined to Shah Deniz-2, President of Azerbaijan said during a meeting with a delegation led by Wolfgang Büchel, Chairman

President Aliyev said talks on new fields with a number of leading international companies have entered an active phase, emphasizing that oil and gas production will remain stable in Azerbaijan and will increase further in the future.

The president stressed the importance of extending the period of the agreement on development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of oil and gas fields until 2050. The head of state said this shows Azerbaijan together with the world’s leading companies will be able to develop these huge fields at least for 30 years.

The head of state also emphasized the importance of strong support rendered by the European Commission for the Southern Gas Corridor.

News.Az

