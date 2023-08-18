Illegal Armenian armed formations attempt to redeploy in Khojavand and Fizuli direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 18 in the morning accompanied by a combat vehicle belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed in the territory of Azerbaijan, illegal Armenian armed detachments and the remains of the Armenian armed forces units were observed strengthening their combat positions along the Khankendi-Gaybali-Dukanlar-Khalfali route in the Karabakh economic region, News.az reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The videos taken by technical surveillance outlined the movement of an ambulance filled with weapons, ammunition, as well as anti-personnel and anti-tank mines in the convoy.

It should be noted that earlier the Azerbaijani side observed Armenians’ using ambulances installed with REC devices for military purposes, which pose a serious threat to the safety of civil aircraft flights passing through Azerbaijan's airspace.









News.Az