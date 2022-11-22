Illegal Armenian armed groups again fire at Azerbaijani army’s position

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 22, starting from 10:35 to 14:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Azizli settlement of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Yukhari Ayrim settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Moreover, on November 22, starting from 09:17 to 14:48, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojavand, Terter, and Khojaly regions.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az