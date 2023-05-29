Illegal Armenian armed groups open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the evening of May 28, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam region, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures, the ministry noted.

