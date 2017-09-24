In NY Foreign Ministers had substantial talks on Karabakh conflict resolution

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have released statement on the meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs which was held on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) met separately and then jointly with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mammadyarov and the Foreign Minister of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, on 22-23 September on the margins of the UN General Assembly. The Co-Chairs were joined by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk, APA reports quoting press service of OSCE.



The main aim of the consultations was to discuss the current situation in the conflict zone, to explore ways to reinvigorate the negotiation process, and to prepare for the upcoming summit between the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan.



The Co-Chairs expect the summit meeting to contribute to enhancing confidence and political will among the parties to find compromise solutions to the remaining key settlement issues. The Ministers expressed their commitment to work with the Co-Chairs to prepare for a successful summit in the near future.



The Co-Chairs also met with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger and UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman to discuss the situation on the ground as well as the latest developments in the peace process and to inform them of preparations for the next high-level meetings.



The Co-Chairs intend to travel to the region at the beginning of October.

News.Az