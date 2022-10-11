In Photos: Two years pass since Armenia’s terrorist attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja

Two years have passed since Armenian armed forces carried out the fourth rocket attack on Ganja, the second-largest city in Azerbaijan, during the Second Karabakh War.

The city center was hit by a ballistic missile on October 11, 2020, at around 02.00 am.

Despite the announcement of the humanitarian ceasefire on October 10, the Armenian army continued to intensively fire on Azerbaijani settlements.

Armenia once again targeted civilians in the ancient city of Ganja. Nine people, including four women, were killed, and 35 were wounded as a result of the rocket attack on apartment buildings. One of the injured later died at the hospital.

Moreover, over 10 apartment buildings and more than 100 different facilities were damaged.

During the Second Karabakh War, the Armenian military attacked Ganja 5 times (October 4, 5, 8, 11, 17) with rockets and heavy artillery. As a result, 26 people were killed, 175 were injured, and civilian infrastructure and vehicles in the city were severely damaged.

