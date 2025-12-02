IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after bomb threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

An IndiGo flight (6E-1234) traveling from Kuwait to Hyderabad made an emergency landing at Mumbai Airport following a bomb threat, authorities said.

The threat was received via email at Hyderabad Airport, leading officials to divert the flight to Mumbai as a precaution, News.Az reports, citinig Indian media.

The aircraft landed safely and was moved to an isolation bay for thorough security checks.

Passengers are reported to be safe, while airport and airline authorities are working with law enforcement agencies to investigate the threat and ensure the safety of everyone on board.

