Netanyahu sets four conditions for Iran deal

According to Netanyahu, the first requirement is the removal of all enriched uranium from Iran. The second calls for the complete dismantling of uranium enrichment equipment and infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The third condition focuses on Iran’s missile program, requiring Tehran to comply with the 300-kilometer limit under the Missile Technology Control Regime. The fourth demands dismantling what Netanyahu described as the “axis of terror,” which he said has been weakened but is still attempting to rebuild.

Separately, media reports said U.S. President Donald Trump pledged support for potential Israeli strikes on Iranian missile facilities if negotiations fail.