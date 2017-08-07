Indonesian ambassador mulls bilateral relations with Khalaf Khalafov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ambassador of Indonesia to Azerbaijan Husnan Bey Fanani has met with Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov.

Report was informed in the Indonesian embassy in Baku that the sides exchanged the current state and development prospects of bilateral relations.

Furthermore, Husnan Bey Fanani and Khalaf Khalafov mulled the issues of the organization of various events of Indonesia in Azerbaijan, especially the upcoming festival of the Indonesian culture in Baku in September.

News.Az

News.Az