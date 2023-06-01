Yandex metrika counter

Chișinău hosts informal meeting of leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, European Council, Germany and France

An informal meeting among President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron has begun in Chișinău.


News.Az 

