Chișinău hosts informal meeting of leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, European Council, Germany and France
- 01 Jun 2023 06:12
- Politics
An informal meeting among President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron has begun in Chișinău.