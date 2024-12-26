Injured Azerbaijani citizens from AZAL crash return home
Today, 14 injured Azerbaijani citizens, including a child, who survived the AZAL plane crash near Aktau, have been discharged from the Mangistau regional hospital and transported to the country, News.az reports citing Azertac.They were accompanied by a medical team of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health.