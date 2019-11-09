International Knowledge Contest "İSTIQLAL" launched in Istanbul - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Knowledge Contest “İstiqlal” dedicated to the National Flag Day has been launched in Istanbul with the support of the “Qizilbash” Youth Educat

Speaking at the event, which began with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Public Union Chairman Agil Alasgar spoke about the importance of the competition. He said that the competition will check the knowledge of foreign and domestic students studying in Turkey on the history, culture, state policy, and economy of Azerbaijan.

Alasgar noted that the main purpose of the event was to introduce Azerbaijan to Turkish and foreign students correctly, highlighting the importance of the competition in terms of increasing youth's interest in intellectual games. He thanked the Azerbaijani Youth Foundation for its support in organizing the tournament.

Youth Foundation representative Mubariz Gadirov spoke about the activities and projects implemented by the Foundation. He noted that the Foundation plays an important role in the successful implementation of state youth policy in Azerbaijan.

Head of Turkey-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, MP Shamil Ayrim, Consul General of Azerbaijan Consulate General in Istanbul, Khayyam Dashdemirov, Chairman of Istanbul Turkish Azerbaijan Association (ISTAD) Safar Garagoyunlu, Chairman of Istanbul University Azerbaijan Culture and Solidarity Association talked about the historical roots of fraternal relations between our countries.

It was noted that such events have a positive impact on the study of the history of strategic partnership and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey. The speakers noted the importance of the event on the eve of the National Flag Day.

30 teams of foreign and local students will compete in the two-day knowledge competition. The winners (5 people) will be able to travel to Azerbaijan.

News.Az

