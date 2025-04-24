International travelers visit Azerbaijan’s Khankendi city

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation from NomadMania, the world’s largest competitive travel community, has arrived in the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi, marking a significant stop in their tour of the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions.

Representing 30 countries, the group is currently visiting Garabagh University, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Over the course of their three-day journey, the travelers will witness firsthand the ongoing restoration, construction, and demining operations in the liberated territories, and observe the destruction caused during the Armenian occupation.

The visit is regarded as a vital step in promoting Azerbaijan’s liberated lands through the lens of “black tourism.”

News.Az