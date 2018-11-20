Internet security and digital citizenship in Shirvan

+ ↺ − 16 px

With the initiative of Azercell 335 students have been trained to use the internet securely

Local and international organizations give priority to the safe use of internet and children’s protection against internet threats. The experts of the United Nations Organization propose to teach the schoolchildren about the safe use of internet and enact the laws stipulating criminal sanction for virtual violence. Respectively, in our country, the protection of children against information harmful to health and development is regulated pursuant to the Law of The Republic of Azerbaijan on Child’s Rights, Article 15. Draft Law on “Protection of children against information harmful to health and development” has been adopted by Milli Majlis and will come into force in 2020.

Implementing numerous projects aimed at protecting children throughout its activity, “Azercell Telecom” LLC has also noted that cybersecurity and Internet access have become one of the most relevant issues of recent years. The company has launched trainings on “Internet security and digital citizenship” for hundreds of schoolchildren, teachers and parents, in various schools of Baku and the regions since last year. The next three-day training was held in school no 18 in Shirvan. The schoolchildren of 6-9 grades, as well as their teachers and parents were enlightened with theoretical and practical advice on threats in the internet, identification of and combating against outside school threats. 355 attendees of the training were consulted on the effective use of social network. The list of resources established for children, awareness-raising materials on the grounds of safe internet use for children and adults were distributed in the training among participants.

In general, the trainings are aimed to identify the challenges the schoolchildren might confront as a result of an expansion of speed internet and internet use, arrange the integrated work with schoolchildren, children and their parents in order to eliminate such threats.

Notably, two years ago Azercell launched “Azercell Plus Security” program which included the services of “Universal Protection”, “Protection for Android” and “Parental Control” aimed for the protection of children on the internet. This program also allows parents to track the posts and check the friend list of their kids on social networks, learn about the joined groups, locate them and create a safe “space” for them.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

