Int’l Judo Federation head congratulates Azerbaijani president

President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.

“On the occasion of your birthday, I wish you many happy returns of the day and I would like to congratulate you on all your achievements brought to your country, society and sport,” Marius Vizer said in his congratulatory letter.

“Over all these years, you proved that sport is a priority for your nation which I appreciate and value greatly. Your investment in sport and in a numerous international sports events held in Azerbaijan represents a great contribution to the world sport development and an advantage to the national and international community.”

“I wish you and your family a lot of happiness, health and lots of accomplishment and fulfilment in your lives. With utmost respect and appreciation,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az