Investigation launched into Kutaisi City Hall incident

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs launched an investigation into the physical confrontation that occurred in Kutaisi City Hall today, InterPressNews reported.

As InterPressNews was told by the Ministry, the criminal case was launched under Article 126, which pertains to violence.

Members of Georgian Dream and the National Movement physically abused each other at Kutaisi City Hall.

InterPressNews correspondent reports that members of the majority - Amiran Kopaleishvili and Imeda Saghinadze attacked and beat opposition lawmakers Gia Ukleba and Giga Shushania.

The fight lasted for a few minutes, as there were no security guards at the site. Shortly after the confrontation, the session started.

Gia Ukleba made this statement: "No such thing has ever happened before. You have not scared us with this, we will not leave the meeting," Gia said.

The outburst was related to an error on City Hall's official webpage, which appeared to make the City Hall a subject of mockery.

News.Az

News.Az