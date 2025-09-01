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Heydar Aliyev Airport
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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze arrived in Azerbaijan today for a visit to attend the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13).18 May 2026-11:41
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Željka Cvijanović, a member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, began her visit to Azerbaijan on March 11.12 Mar 2026-00:44
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Two international flights made emergency landings at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to separate incidents.23 Dec 2025-10:40
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Finnair’s Bangkok–Helsinki flight made an emergency landing in Baku on Wednesday after a passenger fell ill mid-air, according to local media reports cited by News.Az.19 Nov 2025-21:16
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Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport and Uzbekistan Airports are strengthening their cooperation to modernise airport infrastructure and integrate advanced digital and eco-friendly technologies.14 Nov 2025-20:51
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has concluded his visit to Azerbaijan.08 Nov 2025-18:46
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A “NOMAD AVIATION AG” aircraft flying the London–Dushanbe route made an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku early Wednesday due to a technical issue, the airport’s press service told APA-Economics.20 Aug 2025-11:50
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Amid the restrictions imposed in the airspace of Iran, Iraq, and Israel, Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku received requests from a number of airlines seeking to ensure the safe continuation of their flights, News.Az reports, citing the airport.13 Jun 2025-09:33
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A Qantas Airlines Airbus A380 en route from London to Singapore made an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku after a passenger's health suddenly deteriorated mid-flight.09 Jun 2025-09:37
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