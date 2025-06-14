Iran claims to have shot down Israel’s F-35 fighter jet

Iran's army announced on Saturday that its air defense forces shot down another Israeli F-35 fighter jet over western Iran.

The pilot ejected from the aircraft and his fate is currently unknown and under investigation, according to the army statement, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The reported downing adds to Iran's earlier claim of shooting down two Israeli fighter jets, with one female pilot captured.

It comes as Israeli forces continued strikes on Iranian territory ON Saturday morning, hitting military bases in Kermanshah and a car manufacturing plant in Borujerd.

Iran launched "True Promise 3" operation Friday night, firing hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israeli military targets in retaliation for strikes that killed six senior Iranian military officials.

Iran's air defense systems are currently active in multiple cities including Tabriz, Khoramabad and Kermanshah as the conflict continues.

News.Az