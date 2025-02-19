Iran detains two British nationals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir has announced that two British nationals detained in Iran have been charged with espionage.

Jahangir said on Tuesday that the British nationals, identified as Craig and Lindsay Foreman, had entered Iran under the guise of being tourists and had gathered information in several provinces while pretending to conduct research, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

He added that the two, whom British media have reported are a married couple, were cooperating with hostile foreign intelligence agencies.

The couple had been under surveillance by the IRGC Intelligence Organization before they were arrested in the southern city of Kerman in January, the spokesperson said.

The chief justice of Kerman Province, Ebrahim Hamidi, also said on Tuesday that an investigation had been launched into the British couple’s links to foreign intelligence services.

Last week, British Ambassador to Iran Hugo Shorter met with the two detainees in Kerman. The meeting had been arranged upon a request by the ambassador.

News.Az