Iran fires missiles at Ben Gurion Airport, military centers in Israel

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of missiles towards Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport and military centers in Israel.

In a statement, the IRGC declared that it launched missiles to target Ben Gurion Airport and certain military headquarters in Israel, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The IRGC announced early on Saturday that it initiated the 18th phase of True Promise Operation 3, utilizing numerous suicide and combat drones, such as Shahed 136, as well as precision solid-fuel and liquid-fuel missiles.

According to the statement, the IRGC has successfully destroyed predetermined targets at Ben Gurion Airport and military operational logistics centers. The state-of-the-art defense systems of the regime has failed to intercept the Iranian drones, forcing Israelis to flee to shelters.

