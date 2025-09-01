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United States Vessel
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The U.S. military has carried out a deadly strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, killing two individuals described as “narco-terrorists,” according to officials.
25 Apr 2026-10:30
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Several Iranian social media accounts on X have claimed that the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy attacked a United States vessel reportedly attempting to approach the port of Bandar Abbas.13 Apr 2026-16:22
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U.S. forces carried out a targeted military strike on a vessel linked to designated terrorist organizations operating along narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific, killing two suspects and leaving one survivor, according to an official statement.24 Jan 2026-10:15
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Moscow on Friday announced that the U.S. has decided to free two Russian crew members from a Russian-flagged oil tanker that Washington seized earlier this week in the Atlantic Ocean.09 Jan 2026-14:26
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The Handysize-type vessel “Murovdağ”, owned by ASCO, a company under AZCON Holding, is set to embark on its first voyage following major repairs at the Özata Shipyard in Türkiye, with its journey planned from Egypt to the United States.06 Jan 2026-16:09
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The Khojaly handysize dry cargo vessel, operated by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) under AZCON Holding, has departed from Port Kembla in Australia and is en route to the Port of Los Angeles in the United States.14 Nov 2025-11:33
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The United States said its forces killed four men in a strike on an alleged drug-smuggling vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean, the latest in a series of controversial maritime attacks.30 Oct 2025-09:10
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