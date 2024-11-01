Iran preparing retaliatory strike on Israel from Iraqi soil in coming days - media
Israeli intelligence indicates that Iran may be preparing to launch an attack against Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days, potentially before the U.S. presidential election on November 5, according to a report from Axios citing two unnamed Israeli sources.According to the report, the anticipated strike could involve a significant deployment of drones and ballistic missiles, with pro-Iranian militias in Iraq playing a key role, News.Az reports.
It noted that this approach may be aimed at allowing Tehran to evade further Israeli strikes on its strategic targets.
The tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated amid ongoing military exchanges, particularly following recent conflicts in Gaza.
On Saturday, Israeli jets targeted missile factories and other sites near Tehran in retaliation for an October 1 attack in which Iran launched over 200 missiles at Israel.
In response, a spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry stated that Tehran would "use all available tools" to respond to Israeli military actions.