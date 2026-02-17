Iran, Russia, China to conduct naval drills in Strait of Hormuz

Iran, Russia, China to conduct naval drills in Strait of Hormuz

Russia, China and Iran have deployed naval vessels to take part in the upcoming “Maritime Security Belt 2026” exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev announced.

The trilateral drills, launched at the initiative of Iran’s Navy, are designed to bolster maritime security, improve coordination in combating piracy and maritime terrorism, and conduct joint search-and-rescue operations, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

First held in 2019, the “Maritime Security Belt” exercises have become an annual event under Iran’s leadership. According to official statements, the drills are aimed at safeguarding global trade routes in one of the world’s most strategically significant waterways.

Naval units from Russia, China and Iran are expected to participate with a range of ships and operational assets.

The exercises will test coordination, tactical readiness and rapid-response capabilities in the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials describe the maneuvers as a demonstration of regional security cooperation and a shared commitment to protecting international shipping lanes.

