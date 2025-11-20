Iran seeks Saudi help to revive nuclear talks with the US - Reuters

Iran has requested Saudi Arabia’s assistance in convincing the United States to resume nuclear talks, Reuters reported, citing two regional sources with knowledge of the matter.

A day before Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met US President Donald Trump in Washington, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sent him a letter saying Iran “does not seek confrontation” and remains open to resolving the nuclear dispute through diplomacy if its rights are guaranteed, the Reuters report cited the sources as saying.

Earlier on Monday, Saudi state news agency SPA reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a letter from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, a day before the crown prince traveled to the United States for talks with President Donald Trump.

SPA did not provide any further details about the letter or say whether it was connected to the US trip.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Wednesday said the letter was “purely bilateral,” while Riyadh has not commented.

US talks with Tehran over its disputed nuclear program began earlier this year with a 60-day ultimatum.

On the 61st day, June 13, Israel launched a surprise military campaign which was capped with US strikes on June 22 targeting key nuclear sites in Esfahan, Natanz and Fordow.

The Reuters report comes after US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he seeks a deal with Iran and believes Tehran does too, speaking alongside Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who said he would try to help Tehran and Washington reach a deal.

"I think they very badly want to make a deal. I am totally open to it, and we're talking to them, and we start a process," Trump said.

The crown prince said he was ready to help Iran and the United States reach a deal that would also benefit the Middle East.

"I will be working closely together on the (Iran) issue, and we will do our best to help to reach a deal between America and Iran," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the UN nuclear watchdog’s 35-member Board of Governors approved a resolution submitted by the United States, Britain, France and Germany calling on Iran to promptly clarify the status of its enriched uranium and the condition of atomic sites hit in June by US and Israeli strikes.

