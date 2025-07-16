Iran seizes foreign tanker in gulf of Oman over fuel smuggling allegations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian authorities have seized a foreign tanker in the Sea of Oman on charges of fuel smuggling, according to a statement from the country's judiciary released on Wednesday.

Mojtaba Ghahremani, the head of the judiciary in southern Hormozgan province, confirmed that the vessel was intercepted after it was found to be carrying incomplete legal documentation for its cargo. "The ship was reportedly transporting two million liters of smuggled fuel," Ghahremani told Mizan Online, the official outlet of the judiciary, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Seventeen individuals, including the ship’s captain and crew members, have been arrested in connection with the incident. Authorities have not disclosed the identities or nationalities of the detained suspects.

The seized cargo is currently undergoing laboratory analysis and further documentation review to determine its contents and legality, the report added.

This latest incident underscores the persistent issue of fuel smuggling in Iran, where domestic fuel prices remain among the lowest globally due to heavy state subsidies. These low prices make smuggling a lucrative business, particularly by sea routes near the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

The seizure follows a similar operation several months ago, when Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intercepted two Tanzanian-flagged tankers allegedly carrying 1.5 million liters of diesel. Those vessels, identified as Sea Ranger and Salama, had a combined crew of 25 foreign nationals and were transferred to the port city of Bushehr for legal proceedings.

The Iranian government has been tightening its monitoring of maritime activity in the region, citing both national security and economic concerns. No further details have been released regarding the judicial process for the latest seizure.

News.Az