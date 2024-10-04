Iran will strike Israel's oil refineries and gas fields: IRGC warns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran will strike Israeli oil refineries and gas fields if Israel attacks Iranian territory, said Admiral Ali Fadavi, deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), News.az reports citing Mehr .

"If the occupiers make a mistake, we will target all their energy sources, stations and all refineries and gas fields," he said on Friday."Iran is a large and vast country with many economic centers, while "Israel" has 3 power plants and several refineries, and we can attack them at the same time," Brigadier General Ali Fadavi added.On October 1, the IDF reported the launch of Iranian missiles at Israel. The media reported that Iran launched several "waves" of missiles, with at least 100 missiles recorded in the first "wave" of the attack. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps said that Tehran launched an attack on Israel in response to the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, as well as Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh and Kurdish commander Abbas Nilforoushan.

News.Az