Iranian Deputy FM highlights positive growth in relations with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vahid Jalalzadeh, stated at a briefing in Baku that relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are fortunately progressing positively, according to a report by the news agency.

The deputy minister said that during his visit he met with Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, as well as the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"During these meetings, we discussed the development of joint projects between the two countries," he said.

News.Az