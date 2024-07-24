Iranian security forces nab 20 terrorists, including 2 ISIL leaders

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian security forces have arrested 20 foreign terrorists, including two leaders of ISIL (Deash) terrorist group, according to Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib, News.Az reports citing Tasnim.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the intelligence minister said his forces have captured the 20 terrorists in 12 separate operations in recent weeks.Most of the arrestees had illegally crossed the border, the minister said.He noted that 12 of the 20 people arrested in Iran had infiltrated into the country to carry out terrorist operations.Khatib added that two of the arrestees were the ringleaders and the so-called emirs of Daesh and Takfiri groups who were affiliated with the countries that are not even neighbors of Iran.In April, the Iranian security forces arrested a senior member of Daesh terror group along with two accomplices. They were planning suicide operations in Iran during Eid al-Fitr.

News.Az