Iran's elite corps commander delivers ultimatum to US

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Maj. Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari advised the United States to dismantle its regional bases within a range of 1000 kilometers (621 miles) from Iran's borders, if Washington plans to continue the policy of sanctions, Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

Iran has become a regional superpower due to the "spiritual might of the Islamic Revolution, the weapons power of the Armed Forces and the roaring of the IRGC missiles," and the country's missile cabaility in the air, sea and land is "rapidly growing," Jafari said a gathering of IRGC Ground Force commanders in Mashhad, as quoted by the media.

Jafari's comments come a day after the US departments of State and Treasury imposed sanctions against 18 entities and individuals tied to the Iranian military, IRGC and the country’s ballistic missile program, Sputnik reports.

The sanctions were introduced one day after the State Department re-certified Tehran’s compliance to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) known as the Iranian nuclear deal.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accused the United States on Wednesday of hypocrisy over Washington’s decision to introduce new sanctions against Tehran and said that these sanctions contradict to the provisions of the nuclear deal.

News.Az

