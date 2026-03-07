Iraq prolongs airspace closure for 72 hours due to security issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) announced on Saturday a 72-hour extension of the country’s airspace closure due to ongoing regional tensions.

In a statement, the authority said that the extension, effective from 12:00 p.m. local time (0900 GMT) Saturday until 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, applies to all arriving, departing, and transiting aircraft, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The suspension is a "temporary precautionary measure," which is based on a continuous assessment of security conditions and regional developments, it noted, adding that the situation will be reassessed accordingly.

The ICAA also noted that airlines and relevant authorities will be notified of any subsequent updates regarding the status of the Iraqi airspace.

The move came amid heightened regional tensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran starting on Feb. 28, to which Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. assets across the Middle East.

News.Az