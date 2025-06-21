Iraq prolongs suspension of civilian air traffic over its airspace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iraq has extended the ban on civil aviation flights in the country's airspace for another day, the dispatch service of the Baghdad flight information dispatch service, which is responsible for air traffic over the country, announced.

"The airspace is still closed. The ban on civil aircraft flights is in force until 7:00 p.m. GMT," the agency said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

This will be the ninth day of ban on civilian air traffic in the region.

