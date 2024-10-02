Iron Dome failed to protect Israel from Iran's missile attack: military expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iron Dome missile defense system failed to adequately protect Israel from Iran's missile attack, as military facilities were hit, Russian military expert Alexei Leonkov said, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru.

"All hypersonic missiles hit the Nevatim air base, where F-35 aircraft were based, three military bases and a number of facilities throughout Israel," he explained.The expert called Iran's missile strike a response to the liquidation of Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July and Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah in late September.Before that, it became known that the French Armed Forces participated in repelling Iran's missile attack on Israel.On October 1, Iran launched a massive strike on Israel, firing several hundred missiles at it. In particular, explosions were recorded in the cities of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. The attack was motivated by the destruction by the Jewish state of the infrastructure of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement and the Palestinian Hamas movement.According to the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, the targets were two Israeli Air Force bases and the Mossad headquarters. At the same time, the Axios portal, citing sources, wrote that "dozens of missiles" were fired at the Mossad headquarters. However, none of them hit the complex, so the building was not damaged.

News.Az