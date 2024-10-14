Israel declares air raid alarm in capital

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the IDF, the alarm was triggered by shelling from Lebanon.Shortly before this, the Lebanese Hezbollah movement reported a missile strike on an Israeli naval base in the northwest of Haifa.On the morning of October 14, the IDF press service reported that a projectile had been launched from Lebanon at the same time that an air raid siren was sounded in the Haifa Bay area. It was specified that the missile was flying from Lebanon toward Israeli settlements and subsequently fell in an open area.

News.Az