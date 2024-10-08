Israel launches targeted ops against Hezbollah in southwestern Lebanon
The Israel Defence Forces has announced the launch of limited and targeted operations against Hezbollah in southwestern Lebanon."Yesterday (Monday), the 146th Division began limited, localized, targeted operational activities against Hezbollah terror targets and infrastructure in southwestern Lebanon," the Israeli military said in a statement , News.Az reports.
"Since the beginning of the war, the headquarters of the 146th Division has served as a defensive regional brigade and its forces were deployed in northern Israel, the Gaza Strip, and in Judea and Samaria," the Israeli military added.
On September 28, the Shiite movement Hezbollah confirmed the death of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, as a result of an Israeli Air Force strike on the organization's underground headquarters in southern Beirut. This attack marked the culmination of years of conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, escalating into an open front in southern Lebanon to support the Palestinian resistance.
The IDF launched a ground operation in Lebanon last week, while Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel.