Israel strikes Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it carried out airstrikes against a Hezbollah weapons depot and an adjacent underground site belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon earlier this morning.

The infrastructure was located next to a public sports and leisure center, “serving as yet another example of Hezbollah’s cynical use of Lebanese civilians as human shields for its operations conducted from within civilian areas,” the military said, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

Another Hezbollah site in southern Lebanon was also targeted in an airstrike this morning, the IDF added.

The Israeli military said Hezbollah is continuing its efforts to restore its infrastructure in Lebanon, and the presence of such sites and the militant group’s activity in the area “constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

מוקדם יותר הבוקר, חיל-האוויר תקף, מחסן אמצעי לחימה ותשתית טרור תת קרקעית אשר שימשו את חיזבאללה במרחב דרום לבנון.



תשתיות הטרור שהותקפו מוקמו בסמוך לאוכלוסיה אזרחית, ומהוות דוגמה נוספת לשימוש הציני שעושה חיזבאללה באזרחי לבנון כמגן אנושי לפעולות הארגון מתוך נכסים אזרחים>>> pic.twitter.com/IRbTKVgpNt — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) November 13, 2025

News.Az