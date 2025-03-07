Israel, US in talks to forge strong trilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan: PM’s Office

Israel is engaged in ongoing discussions with the US to establish a strong foundation for trilateral cooperation between Israel, Azerbaijan, and the US, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The statement came in response to a motion raised yesterday by MK Simon Moshiashvili of the Shas party in the Knesset plenum, News.Az reports, citing The Jerusalem Post.

During a discussion on "Upgrading the Strategic Alliance between Israel and Azerbaijan," the PMO emphasized that "Azerbaijan is an important strategic ally of Israel in the Caucasus region, with relations encompassing cooperation in security, trade, technology, and energy sectors."

Speaking on behalf of the government, National Missions Minister Orit Strock clarified that "the relationship between Israel and Azerbaijan is built on a unique partnership based on mutual interests and longstanding friendship."

According to Strock, "Israel will continue to strengthen cooperation with Azerbaijan and the US, and will stand firmly against any attempt to undermine it."

Moshiashvili, who initiated the discussion, raised the need to upgrade the strategic alliance with Azerbaijan and explore the possibility of including the country in the Abraham Accords framework.

He pointed to what he described as an "absurd situation" where "countries that were at war with Israel until signing the Abraham Accords immediately receive various economic and security incentives after signing.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan, which has long been an important component of our regional security architecture, suffers from American sanctions."

Moshiashvili particularly highlighted the unique status of the Jewish community in Azerbaijan, describing it as "an exemplary, active, thriving, and especially united community" and the only one in the world existing in a Muslim country with full government support.

He noted that "this is the only Muslim country where recognition of the State of Israel is not just limited to the ruling elite but is deeply rooted among the general population."

In his remarks, Moshiashvili mentioned that even after the October 7 attacks, Muslim citizens from Azerbaijan visited the Israeli Embassy in Baku to express support by bringing flowers and memorial candles.

Strock noted in her response that dialogue between the countries is also manifested through reciprocal visits, including a visit by Israel's President to Azerbaijan and a visit by Azerbaijan's National Security Advisor to Israel.

"These relationships align with Israel's broader regional policy of strengthening alliances in the region and building bridges with additional Muslim countries," Strock added.

