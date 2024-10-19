Israeli airstrikes on northern Gaza leave dozens dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 33 people have been killed and 85 others wounded in Israeli airstrikes at Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Friday, the strip's Hamas-run authorities said.

The final death toll could reach 50, a statement from Gaza's government media office says, as people were buried under the rubble of buildings, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. There was no immediate comment from Israel on the reported attack.Israeli forces have been besieging the densely-populated camp for weeks, saying its offensive there is intended to prevent Hamas fighters regrouping for more attacks.About 400,000 people have been trapped inside the camp with little food or water for more than two weeks.Fighting also continues in Lebanon, where Israel has been conducting a ground invasion against Hezbollah.Israel's military said it killed about 60 Hezbollah fighters and destroyed the Iran-backed group's regional command centre with an air strike, while Hezbollah says it fired rockets at the Israeli city of Haifa and areas to its north.

News.Az