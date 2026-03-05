Israeli diplomat calls Iran’s strike on Azerbaijan unacceptable

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has condemned Iran's attack on Azerbaijan, describing it as unacceptable.

"Spoke with my friend, Azerbaijan's FM Jeyhun Bayramov. I condemned Iran's overt and deliberate aggression against Azerbaijan," Saar posted on X, News.Az reports.

According to him, "This aggression against Azerbaijan and against other countries in the region is completely unacceptable and once again proves that the Iranian regime is insane and unrestrained."

He further stressed that "Israel is determined to continue the military operation until its objectives are achieved."

News.Az