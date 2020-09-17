Israeli expert: Azerbaijan – important actor in Muslim world

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is a leading country in the Caucasus and an important actor in the Muslim world, Arye Gut, an Israeli political analyst, told News.Az.

He was commenting on the remarks recently voiced by Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan that Yerevan has close and friendly ties with the Muslim world.

“It should be noted that Armenia has not yet established diplomatic ties with such large and significant countries in the Islamic world as Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,” Gut said. “For example, Armenia has good relations with Lebanon because of the existence of the large Armenian diaspora there. At the same time, Lebanon is a stronghold of ASALA terrorists. Many of them were closely involved in the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and the murder of peaceful Azerbaijanis and Muslims. How can this country call itself a friend of the Muslim world?”

“Given all this, Mnatsakanyan’s remarks that Armenia has close and friendly ties with the Muslim world are ridiculous,” he added.

News.Az