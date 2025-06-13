Israeli fighter jets strike IRGC missile base in Tabriz
Middle East
Source: TASNIM
Strikes by Israeli fighter jets on the missile base in Tabriz have caused fires in the area, News.Az reports citing local media.
It is reported that the strikes targeted missile bases of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran.
There are also reports that Israel is currently striking Hamadan and Kermanshah.