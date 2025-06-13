Yandex metrika counter

Israeli fighter jets strike IRGC missile base in Tabriz

  • Middle East
  • Share
Israeli fighter jets strike IRGC missile base in Tabriz
Source: TASNIM

Strikes by Israeli fighter jets on the missile base in Tabriz have caused fires in the area, News.Az reports citing local media.

It is reported that the strikes targeted missile bases of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran.

There are also reports that Israel is currently striking Hamadan and Kermanshah.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      