Israeli military launches ground operation in northern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the launched of its ground operation near Shejaiya in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Over the past few hours, IDF troops have begun conducting ground activity in the area of Shejaiya in northern Gaza, in order to expand the security zone,” the Israeli military said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“As part of the activity, the troops eliminated 'numerous terrorists' and dismantled Hamas 'terrorist infrastructure', including a command and control center that served Hamas terrorists to plan and execute terror attacks,” the statement said.

The IDF explained that during and prior to the activity, its troops are allowing the evacuation of civilians from the combat zone via organized routes for their safety.

“The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in Gaza to protect the citizens of the State of Israel,” it added.

News.Az