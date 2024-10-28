Israeli military urges evacuation warning for Lebanon’s Tyre

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have issued an urgent evacuation warning for residents in large areas of Tyre, Lebanon, in anticipation of airstrikes targeting Hezbollah sites.

#عاجل بيان عاجل لسكان منطقة صور في لبنان وتحديدًا إلى المتواجدين في المباني بين الشوارع: دكتور علي الخليل، حيرام، محمد الزيات، نبيه بري



أنشطة حزب الله تجبر جيش الدفاع على العمل ضده وبقوة حيث لا ننوي المساس بكم



عليكم الابتعاد فوراً الى خارج المنطقة المحددة بالأحمر والتوجه… pic.twitter.com/6rc2GpVtQQ — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 28, 2024

“Hezbollah’s activity forces the IDF to act in the area you are in. The IDF does not want to harm you,” Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman said on X.The spokesman also shared a map of the areas that will be targeted by the Israeli military.“You must immediately move away from the area marked in red and head north to the Awali River. Anyone who is near Hezbollah personnel, facilities and weapons of Hezbollah is putting their life in danger!” Adraee added.

News.Az