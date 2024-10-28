Yandex metrika counter

Israeli military urges evacuation warning for Lebanon’s Tyre

  • Middle East
Israeli military urges evacuation warning for Lebanon’s Tyre

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have issued an urgent evacuation warning for residents in large areas of Tyre, Lebanon, in anticipation of airstrikes targeting Hezbollah sites.

“Hezbollah’s activity forces the IDF to act in the area you are in. The IDF does not want to harm you,” Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman said on X.

The spokesman also shared a map of the areas that will be targeted by the Israeli military.

“You must immediately move away from the area marked in red and head north to the Awali River. Anyone who is near Hezbollah personnel, facilities and weapons of Hezbollah is putting their life in danger!” Adraee added.


