Israeli PM Netanyahu expected to visit Azerbaijan

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan soon, News.Az reports, citing Israel Hayom.

While the exact date of the trip has yet to be finalized, it is set to take place in the near future, according to the newspaper.

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet in Baku with President Ilham Aliyev, with whom he shares a longstanding relationship marked by close cooperation.

The visit follows "technical talks" held in Baku two weeks ago between senior Israeli and Turkish delegations, aimed at preventing military friction between the two countries in Syrian territory.

News.Az