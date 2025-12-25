7 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Thursday that seven Palestinians were arrested during overnight raids on three villages in the occupied West Bank.

Four detainees in Jayyous were accused of planning terrorist activities, while three others in Kifl Haris and Deir Istiya were allegedly involved in throwing rocks at a main road, according to an IDF statement, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Israel’s domestic security agency, Shin Bet, is continuing investigations into the arrests.

Separately, the IDF said that in a joint operation with Shin Bet, it targeted a militant in the Ansariyah area in southern Lebanon, though the individual’s identity was not disclosed.

