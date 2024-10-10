Israeli strike on Gaza school shelter kills at least 28 -VIDEO

The Israeli military reportedly conducted a strike on a school in Gaza that was sheltering displaced people on Thursday.

According to Palestinian medical officials, the Israeli strike resulted in at least 28 deaths and 58 injuries, with the death toll expected to rise, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The Isreali military claim they targeted militants in a former school sheltering displaced people."Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence," the military said.Israel has continued to strike at what it says are militant targets across the Palestinian enclave even as attention has shifted to its war against Hezbollah in Lebanon and rising tensions with Iran.The Israeli military launched a large-scale air and ground operation against Hamas in northern Gaza earlier this week.The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where the bodies were brought, confirmed the toll from the strike in the central town of Deir Al-Balah. It said several other people were wounded in the strike.

