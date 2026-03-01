Israeli strikes destroy key IRGC command centre in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Tharallah headquarters, a principal command centre of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps tasked with defending Tehran against military threats, was destroyed in Israeli airstrikes.

According to the Israeli military, Tharallah served as the central command responsible for protecting the Iranian capital and coordinating defence operations against security threats, News.Az reports.

Its destruction marks a significant blow to Tehran’s defence infrastructure amid escalating regional tensions.

Details on casualties and the full extent of the damage have not been confirmed.

News.Az